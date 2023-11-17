New Article: James Reid Sets the Record Straight on Unfollowing Rumors and Relationship Status

Amidst swirling rumors about the state of his relationship with Issa Pressman, James Reid has come forward to address the issue and put an end to the speculation. Recent reports had speculated that the couple had unfollowed each other on Instagram, triggering concerns about their relationship. However, James clarified that there was no trouble in paradise.

In a recent press conversation, James explained that the unfollowing incident was a mere misunderstanding. He revealed that he was experimenting with a feature called “soft block,” whereby blocking and unblocking someone can lead to an automatic unfollow. Issa had shared this information with James, and he decided to test it out. Unfortunately, they both forgot to follow each other again, causing the confusion.

Contrary to the unfollowing rumors, James reassured everyone that he and Issa are as happy as ever. He emphasized that Issa is the source of his current happiness, and they are doing well as a couple. James expressed his surprise at how quickly news travels among his fans, appreciating their dedication and support.

Despite the challenges faced his company, Careless, James remains optimistic about his career. He acknowledged the difficulties of the past year but highlighted that it has paved the way for exciting opportunities in the future. James mentioned upcoming plans for series, movies, albums, and collaborations with other labels and production houses, expressing his gratitude for the possibilities that have unfolded.

With his candid explanation, James Reid has firmly put the unfollowing controversy to rest, affirming the strength of his relationship with Issa and his positive outlook for the future.

FAQ:

Q: What is a “soft block”?

A: A “soft block” is a term used to describe the act of temporarily blocking and then unblocking someone on social media platforms. This action often leads to an automatic unfollow.

Q: Did James Reid and Issa Pressman unfollow each other on Instagram?

A: Yes, James and Issa did unfollow each other on Instagram, but it was a result of a misunderstanding regarding the “soft block” feature.

Q: Are James Reid and Issa Pressman still together?

A: Yes, James Reid clarified that he and Issa Pressman are happily together and that their relationship is going well.