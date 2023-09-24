Chelsea Captain Reece James Provides Positive Update on Recovery

Chelsea captain Reece James has given fans an encouraging update on his recovery from a hamstring injury. The right-back has only played 76 minutes for the Blues this season due to the injury he sustained after their 1-1 draw against Liverpool on the opening weekend of the Premier League campaign. January signing Malo Gusto has filled in admirably in James’ absence, but the return of the club captain is eagerly anticipated.

Despite the setbacks, James has remained determined to make a swift comeback. Taking to Instagram, he shared a photo of himself on an exercise bike, indicating his commitment to getting back on the pitch as soon as possible. In another post before Chelsea’s clash against Aston Villa, he expressed his excitement for his return, stating, “Happy Sunday p.s I’ll be back real soon.”

James has faced several fitness challenges since breaking into the Chelsea first-team in 2019. In the 2021/22 season, he missed 20 games, and the previous season he missed 25 games due to knee and hamstring injuries. However, the 23-year-old is determined to overcome these setbacks and regain his place in the squad.

Chelsea has experienced a series of injuries in recent weeks, with other key players like Wesley Fofana and Christopher Nkunku also sidelined. However, Armando Broja’s return to the bench for the game against Villa provides a glimmer of hope for Blues fans.

