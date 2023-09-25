James Maddison and James Milner Praise Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s Goal for Besiktas

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain received high praise from his former Liverpool teammates James Maddison and James Milner after scoring his first goal for Besiktas. The Turkish giants secured a 2-1 win against Kayserispor in the league, and Oxlade-Chamberlain’s goal played a significant role in the victory.

Despite leaving Liverpool this summer, Oxlade-Chamberlain continues to receive support and admiration from his former colleagues. Taking to Instagram, Maddison and Milner expressed their admiration for the midfielder’s performance.

Moving to Turkey was an unexpected move for Oxlade-Chamberlain, but his goal this weekend shows that he is enjoying his time in Istanbul and potentially kick-starting an adventurous career with Besiktas.

Many football fans may have doubted Oxlade-Chamberlain’s ability to perform at his former level in Turkey, as the country has seen more failed redemption stories than successes. However, he is determined to prove his doubters wrong, and his performance on Saturday will undoubtedly boost his confidence.

The midfielder now has the opportunity to reach his former best in Turkey, and scoring early on at his new club is exactly what Oxlade-Chamberlain needed. With the continued support of his former teammates and the desire to succeed, Oxlade-Chamberlain is poised to make a strong impact at Besiktas.

