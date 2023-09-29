Tottenham’s James Maddison Joins Pedro Porro’s Instagram Giveaway

Tottenham Hotspur star James Maddison recently added to the positive atmosphere surrounding the club participating in a playful exchange with teammate Pedro Porro on Instagram. The 24-year-old midfielder, who has been instrumental in Spurs’ recent success, has been actively engaging with fans on social media.

After Maddison’s arrival at Tottenham, there were concerns about how Pedro Porro would adapt to the team’s system under manager Ange Postecoglou. However, the Portuguese full-back, who joined from Sporting Lisbon in January, has thrived in his new role and has become an upgrade to Emerson Royal.

To celebrate reaching 400,000 followers on Instagram, Porro decided to host a giveaway for one lucky fan. Maddison couldn’t resist joining in on the fun and jokingly wrote, “Pick me, pick meeee!” in response to Porro’s post.

Maddison has proven to be an excellent addition to Tottenham’s squad both on and off the pitch. His performances as an attacking midfielder have been exceptional, showcasing his ability to score goals and provide assists. His presence also brings positivity and light-heartedness to the team, creating a joyful atmosphere.

As Tottenham prepares for a crucial match against Liverpool, Maddison’s performance will be key. If he continues to shine, the team could secure a significant victory. The camaraderie between Maddison and Porro reflects the positive spirit within the club, which has contributed to their recent success.

Sources:

– Instagram from Metatbr (image credit)

– Original article: [link to source article]