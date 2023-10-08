Social Media: The Double-Edged Sword for Farmers

Like many farmers, I am an active user of social media. However, I often find myself conflicted about its impact. While platforms like Instagram and YouTube have provided me with opportunities I never could have imagined, I also see the potential dangers and irresponsible behavior that can occur.

As a farmer with a YouTube channel, I have been able to discuss agricultural issues, showcase the daily operations on our farm, and indulge in my passion for cows. This has allowed me to collaborate with brands, attend conferences, judge farming awards, and even represent the British meat industry abroad. Without the power of social media, these opportunities would have been out of reach.

Yet, I have also witnessed posts and videos that depict reckless behavior and blatant disregard for health and safety. From jumping out of moving tractors with auto-steer to sitting on combine harvester roofs, some individuals put their lives at risk for a few likes from strangers online. As a farmer and advocate for safety, I believe that no amount of social media validation is worth jeopardizing one’s well-being.

While social media has immense potential for positive impact, it comes with responsibilities. Whether it is sharing educational content, advocating for the agricultural industry, or simply having some harmless fun, I encourage farmers to utilize social media for good. However, before posting, it is crucial to ask oneself, “Should I be sharing this?” If the answer is no, it is worth reconsidering whether the action should be undertaken in the first place.

Social media is a double-edged sword. It can open doors to incredible opportunities, but it can also lead to dangerous consequences. As farmers, we must navigate this space responsibly and prioritize the well-being of ourselves and our communities.

