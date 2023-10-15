James Haskell Breaks His Silence After Chloe Madeley is Seen Without Wedding Ring

James Haskell, the former rugby player and “I’m A Celebrity” star, posted a cryptic comment on social media after his wife, Chloe Madeley, was seen without her wedding ring while out on Friday night. This comes after James was spotted with a mystery blonde at Chiltern Firehouse in West London the night before.

In an Instagram post on Sunday morning, James shared a video from his DJ set, featuring a remix of Ace of Base’s song, “All That She Wants”. Alongside the video, he wrote, “Live a lonely life!” and added the caption, “Track ID Bodhi James Haskell.” The vocal in the song repeats the line, “She lives a lonely life.”

Chloe, the daughter of TV duo Richard and Judy, also posted on social media on Sunday morning. She shared a sweet photo of their daughter, Bodhi, and shared more snaps of the toddler on Saturday, captioning them with “Great hangover cure.”

Sources have revealed that Chloe was upset after seeing the pictures of James with the mystery blonde. When she later went out with friends in Soho, her wedding ring was nowhere to be seen. Chloe reportedly wanted a night out to let loose with her friends and showed James what he was missing dressing in revealing attire.

Just a few weeks ago, Chloe opened up to The Sun about feeling abandoned James as he focuses on his career in DJing. She expressed how difficult it is to be alone often. The couple, who got married in 2018, welcomed their daughter in August of last year.

Source: The Sun