James Haskell Explores New Interests as He Moves on from Chloe Madeley

James Haskell, former rugby player turned popular club DJ, has seemingly moved on from his split with Chloe Madeley, as he has been spotted liking racy photos of Instagram models. While the couple announced their separation at the end of September, James has wasted no time in exploring new horizons.

In recent weeks, James has been actively following and liking photos of bikini-clad models and influencers on Instagram. One such influencer is Mariana Morais, a well-known fitness and wellness influencer with over a million followers. James has been seen showing his appreciation for her content liking several of her photos. He has also been drawn to the pictures of entrepreneur Carolina Aldrovandi, where she is seen confidently posing in a sports bra and knickers in front of a mirror.

This wave of social media interactions follows James’ appearance alongside fellow DJ Chloe McLennan during the summer at Ibiza’s Ocean Beach Club. The Sun reported that McLennan, also known as DJ Loeca, provided James with some insight into the industry during their time together. It is no secret that James’ career change took a toll on his marriage, as he was frequently away from home. The strain of a long-distance relationship often resulted in arguments with Chloe.

In October, Chloe and James made a joint statement on their social media pages confirming their separation after five years of marriage. They expressed a desire for privacy regarding the matter and emphasized their commitment to co-parenting their 13-month-old daughter, Bodhi.

While some may have been surprised the split, the absence of wedding rings on both Chloe and James in the weeks leading up to the announcement had raised speculation among fans. Despite their separation, the former couple has been seen spending time together as a family, demonstrating their dedication to providing a stable environment for their daughter.

As James continues to explore his DJ career and expand his social circles, it remains to be seen how this new chapter will unfold for him.

