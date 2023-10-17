Remembering James “Jim” D. Pleau: A Life of Service and Love

James “Jim” D. Pleau, a lifelong resident of Superior, WI, passed away on October 13, 2023, surrounded his family at Twin Ports Health. Born on July 12, 1953, Jim served his country with honor as a member of the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. During his time in the military, he worked as a supply clerk in Thailand and had the opportunity to spend time in Japan, Iwa Kuni, and Okinawa.

After his discharge in 1996, Jim continued to serve his community and fellow veterans. He was a dedicated member of the American Legion Post 435 Honor Guard and served on the board of directors for seven years at the Northland Vietnam Veterans Association. Additionally, Jim held the position of sexton at Riverside Cemetery in Superior for some time.

Jim had a zest for life and a passion for motorcycles. His 1982 650 Yamaha Maximum was his pride and joy, and he loved participating in parades and fundraising rides such as Bikers for Boobs. He had a remarkable ability to bring a smile to anyone’s face and was known for his love of feeding wildlife.

Jim is survived his brother, George (Julie) Pleau, and his sister Nancy (Richard) Naumann. He will also be dearly missed his nieces, great-nieces, great-nephews, and a great-great niece, along with his aunts and cousins. He is preceded in death his parents, Raymond and Joyce Pleau.

The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the staff at Essentia Hospice and Twin Ports Health for the exceptional care they provided to James during his time there.

Visitation will be held at Lenroot-Maetzold Funeral Home on October 21, 2023, starting at 10:00 AM. This will be followed a Memorial Service at 11:00 AM, officiated Pastor Darrell Kyle. Jim will be laid to rest in the Greenwood Cemetery.

We remember Jim as a man of service, love, and compassion. He touched the lives of many and will be forever missed.

Sources:

– Obituary of James D. Pleau, retrieved from Lenroot-Maetzold Funeral Home