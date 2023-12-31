Danish Actor Mads Mikkelsen Enjoys the Allure of Mallorca

Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen, known for his roles in popular movies such as Casino Royale and Indiana Jones, is currently relishing the holiday season at his home in Mallorca. While spending Christmas on the beautiful island, Mikkelsen took some time to indulge in the local culinary scene.

One evening, the actor and his friends dined at Bodega Morey, a renowned restaurant in Palma. A photo of their gathering was shared on the restaurant’s social media platforms, creating a buzz among fans. This is not Mikkelsen’s first visit to Mallorca, as he owns a house on the island and frequently frequents it.

In addition to his vacation activities, Mikkelsen expressed his admiration for Mallorca in a recent interview. He revealed his love for the island, calling it a dream location for shooting films. According to the actor, Mallorca offers a diverse landscape, combining the majestic beauty of the ocean with stunning mountain ranges.

Mikkelsen’s connection with Mallorca goes beyond leisurely visits. Last October, he presented his film “The Bastard (The Promised Land)” at the Evolution Mallorca International Film Festival. This movie marks his second collaboration with director Nikolaj Arcel, following their successful partnership in “A Royal Affair.”

As Mikkelsen continues to enjoy the holiday season on the enchanting island of Mallorca, fans eagerly anticipate his future projects, hoping to see him on the screen surrounded the breathtaking landscapes he praises.