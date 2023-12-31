Comedian James Acaster Takes Down Ricky Gervais in Resurfaced Clip

In response to the release of Ricky Gervais’ controversial Netflix special, “Armageddon,” a clip from comedian James Acaster’s 2019 stand-up show has resurfaced on social media, offering a scathing takedown of Gervais. Acaster mocks Gervais for his tendency to defend “free speech” while criticizing “cancel culture” and targeting marginalized communities.

Acaster begins calling out comedians who spend their routines “slagging off transgender people” and then claim to be challenging their audience. He highlights the irony of these comedians claiming to be unafraid of criticism while avoiding any jokes at Gervais’ expense. Acaster humorously points out that it seems people are more comfortable laughing at trans people than they are at Gervais.

The clip has gained attention and praise online, with many citing it as one of the most memorable takedowns of Gervais. Author and educator Zoe Paramour tweeted, “When it comes to Ricky Gervais, nobody says it better than James Acaster.”

Acaster himself has responded to the clip’s resurgence, expressing that he appreciates it being shared in its entirety and in context. He acknowledges that while his routine adds to the larger conversation, there are many other trans comedians, writers, and think pieces that discuss the subject in a more articulate and impactful manner.

Gervais, on the other hand, has defended his comedy routine, including controversial jokes about terminally ill children. In a recent interview, he stated that the outrage over his jokes stems from people’s feelings and not from thoughtful analysis.

While both Gervais and Acaster continue to receive attention for their comedic styles and views on sensitive topics, Acaster’s takedown of Gervais serves as a reminder of the ongoing debate surrounding comedy, free speech, and the responsibility of comedians to be mindful of the impact their words may have on marginalized communities.