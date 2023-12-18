Providing Dental Care in Jamaica: A Life-Changing Experience

Participating in the Jamaica Study Abroad program was an incredible journey that left a lasting impact on me. This was my first visit to Jamaica, and I was amazed the warm and welcoming nature of the people. As we immersed ourselves in the culture and made our way to the resort, the hospitality made us feel safe and at home.

Offering dental services to the Jamaican residents was an absolute pleasure. We witnessed a significant improvement in our clinical skills, from seeing only two patients per day at school to an average of seven patients per day. Our team provided a comprehensive range of treatments, including dental prophylaxis, exams, sealants, fluoride treatments, and oral hygiene education. The gratitude expressed our patients, some of whom had traveled for hours on foot, was overwhelming.

We also had the opportunity to educate students at various schools, one of which was a special needs school. The students greeted us with respect and enthusiasm, and it warmed my heart to see their joy and eagerness to learn about oral hygiene. This experience not only provided us with rewarding opportunities but also enhanced our skills as dental hygiene students, preparing us for our future careers as hygienists.

The memories of this trip will forever be cherished. It was a privilege to be part of a dedicated team of dental hygiene students and faculty, all working together to provide exceptional care. I would like to express my gratitude to SPC and Great Shape Inc for making this humanitarian mission possible for us. I cannot stress enough that pictures and words cannot capture the true essence of this experience; you have to be there to fully understand its impact.

In conclusion, the Jamaica Study Abroad program not only reinforced my passion for helping others through the dental profession but also transformed me into a more compassionate individual. This adventure has undoubtedly shaped me into a stronger clinician, and I am incredibly proud to have been a part of this journey. I eagerly look forward to the day when I can return to Jamaica as a dental hygienist and continue making a difference in the lives of those in need.

“One Love”