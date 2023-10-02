Newcastle Skipper Jamaal Lascelles Bans Himself from TikTok to Avoid Clips of Kylian Mbappe

Newcastle United captain Jamaal Lascelles has made the decision to ban himself from TikTok in order to avoid watching clips of Kylian Mbappe, the superstar player from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Lascelles, who has recently returned to the team following Sven Botman’s injury, has had two matches to prepare for the challenge of keeping Mbappe quiet during an upcoming game.

The 29-year-old defender acknowledged that Mbappe’s skills are regularly showcased on TikTok, making it difficult to avoid seeing the clips. However, Lascelles is determined to focus on the game and not let the pressure affect him. He described the opportunity to play against Mbappe as a “massive opportunity” and expressed his excitement to compete against one of the best players in the world.

As one of the few remaining players at Newcastle United who experienced promotion from the Championship, Lascelles will rely on the guidance and experience of matchday captain Kieran Trippier, who has previously played in the Champions League with Tottenham Hotspur and Atletico Madrid. With several newcomers to the competition in manager Eddie Howe’s squad, Lascelles recognizes the need for guidance and calmness during these new experiences.

Reflecting on his journey at Newcastle, Lascelles admitted that playing in the Champions League was something he had never dreamt of due to the team’s struggles with relegation battles. However, with the arrival of Howe and new ownership, Lascelles now sees it as a realistic possibility and a source of hope for the future.

Lascelles’ presence on the pitch has recently been commendable, as he played a pivotal role in Newcastle’s clean sheets against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup and their 2-0 victory over Burnley. With the team now having kept five consecutive clean sheets, Lascelles expressed his happiness at being back in action and his willingness to support his teammates when they perform well.

Overall, Lascelles’ decision to distance himself from TikTok demonstrates his dedication to staying focused and mentally prepared for the challenges that lie ahead, particularly in the face of formidable opponents like Mbappe.

Sources:

– The Sun