Social Media Influencer’s Action Leads to Suspension of Police Officer in Jalandhar

In a bid to gain attention and increase their followers, social media influencers often resort to bizarre and unusual actions. Such an incident occurred in Jalandhar, where a video went viral, leading to the suspension of a Station House Officer (SHO).

The video showcased an influencer sitting on the bonnet of a police car, posing with music playing in the background, while a police officer stood nearby. The incident caught the attention of social media users, and the video quickly gained traction.

Following the video’s viral spread, Jalandhar Police Commissioner Kuldeep Chahal took swift action and suspended the SHO involved in the incident. It was deemed inappropriate for a police officer to allow the use of a government police vehicle for an influencer’s social media reel.

In response to the suspension, the influencer issued an apology for her actions. However, many social media users criticized the influencer for her behavior, emphasizing the need for responsible use of social media platforms.

This incident is not the first time that influencers have faced consequences for their content. Similar incidents involving influencers getting into trouble have made headlines in the past.

Social media influencers hold significant sway over their followers, and their actions can have both positive and negative consequences. It is crucial for influencers to consider the impact of their behavior on society and ensure that their actions align with ethical standards.

Sources:

– Tribune Web Desk

– Nikhil Choudhary’s tweet: “This viral video is from #Jalandhar in which a girl is standing next to the police vehicle and making a reel for social media.”

– Mridul Sharma’s tweet: “BIG BRK: Jalandhar Police Commissioner Kuldeep Chahal IPS has suspended INSP/SHO Ashok Sharma.”