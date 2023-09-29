Social Media Influencer’s Bizarre Stunt Leads to SHO Suspension in Jalandhar

In a bid to gain attention and increase followers, social media influencers often resort to bizarre and unusual stunts. Such was the case in Jalandhar, where a viral video led to the suspension of a Station House Officer (SHO).

The video, which quickly spread across social media platforms, showed an influencer sitting on the bonnet of a police car while posing for the camera. The video was accompanied music playing in the background, as a cop stood.

The Jalandhar Police Commissioner, Kuldeep Chahal, took immediate action upon viewing the video and suspended the SHO who allowed the influencer to use the police car for her stunt. This move sent a strong message about the importance of maintaining professionalism and discipline within the police force.

Following the suspension, the influencer involved in the act issued an apology for her actions. However, the incident received criticism from numerous social media users who condemned the influencer’s behavior.

This is not the first time that social media influencers have faced trouble due to their controversial content. Similar incidents have made headlines in the past, highlighting the need for influencers to be mindful of the impact their actions can have on society and the consequences they may face.

In conclusion, viral videos and stunts on social media platforms can have serious repercussions in real life. It is important for influencers to use their platform responsibly and consider the potential consequences of their actions before engaging in such activities.

Sources:

– Tribune Web Desk