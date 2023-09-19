Shocking Video of Couple Kissing on Speeding Bike Sparks Outrage on Social Media

A video capturing a couple kissing on a speeding bike in Jaipur, Rajasthan has gone viral on social media, stirring up anger among viewers. The video shows a man riding the motorcycle while turning around to passionately kiss the woman sitting behind him, disregarding all traffic regulations. What makes the situation even more dangerous, neither of them were wearing helmets.

This reckless act, caught on camera locals, quickly gained attention online, eliciting strong reactions from netizens. The video showcases the man’s complete disregard for road safety as he fails to focus on the road ahead. The couple continues to kiss while the bike is still in motion, posing a serious risk to themselves and others on the road.

Following the video’s dissemination, a senior traffic police official took action, imposing a fine on the driver for violating traffic laws. “We received a video of a man violating traffic rules and engaging in other activities on social media. Based on the registration number seen in the video, we obtained the vehicle owner’s information and proceeded with legal action under the Motor Vehicles Act (MV) 1988,” said a Jaipur Traffic official.

This incident is not an isolated case as similar videos of couples engaging in risky behavior on bikes have also surfaced online, sparking widespread criticism. Recently, another video depicted two women kissing and hugging on a moving bike in Tamil Nadu, drawing condemnation from internet users. It is crucial for individuals to prioritize road safety and adhere to traffic regulations to prevent accidents and protect lives.

Motor Vehicles Act (MV) 1988: The Motor Vehicles Act is an Indian law that regulates road transport and motor vehicles in the country.

