Phone Calls as Evidence in Franklin Murder Case

A state appellate court has ruled that six phone calls made from jail to a suspect in a Franklin murder case can be used as evidence in the upcoming trial. The case revolves around the killing of Raphael Edwards at an apartment complex in Franklin in July 2020. The defendant, William Brandon, has been charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and unlawful possession of a firearm without a permit. The court ruling specifically pertains to the phone calls between Brandon and his friend, Abubakarr King, who was incarcerated at the time.

According to court papers, a few weeks prior to the killing, Brandon expressed offense over an exchange he had with Edwards on Instagram during a recorded phone call with King. Brandon stated that if he saw Edwards, he would “knock him out” and “do him dirty.” On the night of the incident, Edwards was shot to death outside his apartment. A witness reported seeing two men fleeing the scene in a dark-colored car.

Following the killing, King called Brandon twice from jail. In those conversations, Brandon expressed annoyance at people in the community claiming his involvement in the crime. Brandon referred to himself as a “great white,” indicating his connection to the shark metaphor. Further calls were made as police were still working to identify a suspect. In one of these calls, Brandon commented that a person had “seen God that day.”

The breakthrough came when police received a tip identifying Brandon as the individual in the surveillance video, walking with a distinct gait. The tipster also identified Brandon’s vehicle, a BMW, as the getaway car. Police began surveillance of Brandon’s home and observed him driving a different vehicle, a Jeep Grand Cherokee. It was discovered that Brandon had exchanged his BMW for the Jeep on the same day the tip was given. The prosecutor’s office determined that Brandon’s cellphone had been at the scene of the crime because his phone number appeared on the bill of sale.

Brandon objected to the admission of the phone calls as evidence during a pre-trial hearing, arguing that they were unnecessarily prejudicial. However, the prosecutor’s office appealed this ruling, and the state appellate court ultimately decided that the phone calls could be used to establish Brandon’s motives and intentions in relation to the crime. The court viewed them as indicating Brandon’s upset over the Instagram post and his willingness to harm Edwards if he encountered him.

This ruling allows the prosecution to present evidence suggesting Brandon’s consciousness of guilt, his awareness of the circumstances surrounding the crime, and his efforts to conceal his involvement. It is a significant development in the Franklin murder case, which will proceed with the phone calls as key pieces of evidence.

Sources:

– [Source Article](The URL of the source article)