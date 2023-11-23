Thanksgiving Menus for Famous Inmates in U.S. Prisons

As Thanksgiving approaches, many people around the United States are preparing to celebrate with loved ones, indulging in a traditional feast and enjoying the company of family and friends. However, for some well-known individuals, this annual occasion will be spent behind bars as they serve sentences in prison.

Among the celebrities set to celebrate Thanksgiving in prison are reality TV star Todd Chrisley, rapper Tory Lanez, former film producer Harvey Weinstein, singer-songwriter R. Kelly, and Netflix’s Tiger King, Joe Exotic. While their surroundings may be different, prisons across the country are making an effort to provide a special meal for the inmates on this important holiday.

At the Federal Prison Camp, Pensacola (FPC Pensacola) in Florida, where Todd Chrisley is serving his sentence, the menu includes mouthwatering items such as roast turkey, glazed ham, mashed potatoes, gravy, dressing, sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls, and assorted pies.

Meanwhile, at the Federal Medical Center, Lexington (FMC Lexington) in Kentucky, where his wife Julie Chrisley is incarcerated, inmates can enjoy roast turkey or baked turkey ham, baked candied yams, cornbread dressing, macaroni and cheese, gravy, green beans, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls, and pie.

In California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi, where rapper Tory Lanez is serving his sentence, the Thanksgiving menu includes roast turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, cornbread dressing, diced carrots, dinner rolls, green salad, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin pie.

Different facilities have their own unique menus, all designed to bring a sense of festivity and comfort to the inmates on Thanksgiving. Mohawk Correctional Facility in New York offers roast turkey, whipped potatoes, sliced steamed carrots, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls, and ice cream sundae. At Federal Correctional Institution, Butner Medium I (FCI Butner Medium I) in North Carolina, inmates can enjoy a feast consisting of roast turkey, baked candied sweet potatoes, cornbread dressing, green beans, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls, and pumpkin pie.

While these celebrities may have their freedom restricted, prisons strive to provide a taste of the holiday spirit through their Thanksgiving menus. Although they cannot be with their loved ones, these famous inmates can find solace in the shared experience and the knowledge that they are not alone in spending Thanksgiving behind bars.

FAQ

1. Are famous inmates allowed to have visitors on Thanksgiving?

Yes, visitors are typically allowed on holidays including Thanksgiving, but the specific rules may vary depending on the prison and individual circumstances. It is important to check with the respective facility for visiting hours and guidelines.

2. What other activities do prisons offer on Thanksgiving?

Apart from special meals, prisons often organize activities such as sports, games, arts and crafts, movie screenings, and religious services to make the day feel more festive for inmates.

3. Can inmates communicate with their families on Thanksgiving?

Yes, inmates have opportunities to communicate with their families on Thanksgiving. They can make phone calls, send letters, or even use email systems provided some correctional facilities to stay connected with their loved ones.