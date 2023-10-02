Woman Sentenced to Jail for False Rape Allegation Against Ex-Boyfriend

A woman in Singapore has been sentenced to five weeks’ jail after admitting to making a false rape allegation against her ex-boyfriend. The woman, Zhang Lutian, called the police claiming that her ex-boyfriend had raped her three times during their relationship. However, she recanted her statement over a month later, confessing that she had lied.

The couple met in April 2021 through the messaging platform WeChat and started living together in August of that year. On March 9, 2022, they had an argument that lasted until the following day. During the argument, Zhang called the police and alleged that her ex-boyfriend had hurt her and that she was bleeding. She told two police officers who arrived at the scene that she had been sexually assaulted her ex-boyfriend.

The police took the allegations seriously and dispatched multiple officers, including investigation and forensic teams, to the scene. Zhang even repeated the false allegations to the medical officer during her examination. As a result of her claims, her ex-boyfriend had to undergo a police interview, had his mobile phones seized, and his passport impounded. He was also required to apply for a special pass to continue staying in Singapore.

However, on April 20, 2022, Zhang admitted to the police that she had fabricated the rape allegations and recanted her false statement. Deputy Public Prosecutor Kevin Liew emphasized the significant waste of public resources in investigating the false claims. He stated that false allegations of rape should not be taken lightly, as they can irreversibly damage the reputation of the accused, even if later proven to be untrue.

Source: Singapore Court, no URL provided.