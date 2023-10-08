How to Watch the Jaguars vs. Bills Live Stream

The Jacksonville Jaguars will face off against the Buffalo Bills in an exciting American football game on Sunday. This game is part of the NFL’s International Series and will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

The last time these two teams met, the Jaguars narrowly won with a score of 9-6, and this matchup will surely be a thrilling one. The series between the Jaguars and the Bills is tied at three games each in their last six matchups.

For fans who can’t make it to the stadium, there are several ways to watch the live stream of the game. The NFL Network and NFL+ will both be streaming the game. You can watch it on the NFL Network through your laptop, desktop, or mobile device. The NFL app and NFL Network app will also have the game available for streaming.

If you prefer a direct-to-consumer service, NFL+ is another option. It offers a subscription for $7/month or $50/year, while the premium version costs $15/month or $100/year. Currently, there is a limited-time offer of 50% off the yearly plan.

Streaming platforms like Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, and YouTube TV are also broadcasting the game. Sling TV offers NFL Network but only with the Sling Blue and Sling Orange + Blue plans. Hulu with Live TV provides NFL Network, NBC, Fox, ABC, and ESPN, with the choice of two subscription options.

FuboTV is another service that includes NFL Network in its channel lineup, alongside other popular networks. They have three plans available with varying prices. Finally, YouTube TV is a comprehensive streaming option with all channels that air NFL games and the ability to add NFL Sunday Ticket for an extra cost.

For those fans who are outside of the United States, it’s possible to use a VPN service to watch the game. NordVPN is a highly recommended option, providing a U.S.-based server to improve the streaming experience. They offer a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users.

With these various streaming options, football enthusiasts can easily catch the Jaguars vs. Bills game live and not miss a moment of the action.

