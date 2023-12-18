Trevor Lawrence Optimistic about Recovery from Ankle Sprain

Trevor Lawrence, the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback, expressed relief on Wednesday as he updated the media on his ankle injury. Despite initially fearing the worst after pounding his fist into the turf on Monday night, Lawrence revealed that his high-ankle sprain was not as severe as he had anticipated.

Lawrence, who appeared at the press conference without a walking boot, stated that he felt a “lot better” than expected considering the immediate pain he experienced. While he won’t be participating in practice on Wednesday, it remains uncertain whether he will be available for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. Head coach Doug Pederson emphasized that the team would prioritize the health of its players over a single game.

The star quarterback reassured fans that he would never put himself or the team at risk if it meant not being able to perform at his best. Lawrence, who played through injuries last season, acknowledged that the decision to play on Sunday would ultimately be determined the medical staff’s evaluation of the risk and reward.

The injury occurred during the fourth quarter of Monday’s game against Cincinnati when Lawrence’s leg was stepped on an offensive lineman, causing him to be awkwardly bent backward while on the ground. Despite attempting to walk off the field, Lawrence eventually required assistance from trainers to reach the sideline for evaluation.

Regarding the decision not to be carted off the field, Lawrence explained that it was his choice to eschew transportation. He expressed his desire to quickly get off the field and get evaluated, unaware of the extent of his injury at the time. While he admitted that opting for a cart may have been prudent in hindsight, Lawrence clarified that it was not due to a lack of available resources in the NFL.

Overall, Lawrence remains optimistic about his recovery and expressed that if he can be himself on the field, he will be out there playing. Fans and the team alike will be eagerly awaiting further updates on Lawrence’s progress and availability for upcoming games.