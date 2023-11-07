New Article: Manchester United Removes Jadon Sancho from WhatsApp Group

Manchester United has made the decision to remove Jadon Sancho from their official WhatsApp group. The group serves as a means of communication for first-team players, allowing staff and manager Erik ten Hag to send key information to the team.

This recent development comes as a further blow to Sancho, who has already been banned from training with the senior team and using their facilities, including the canteen. Instead, he must bring his own meals to the academy area and utilize a separate changing room.

The removal from the WhatsApp group marks an escalation in tensions between Sancho and the Red Devils. It all began when the 23-year-old winger was benched for the team’s defeat to Arsenal in September. Since then, he has been training alone, with Ten Hag publicly criticizing his performance on the field.

Despite posting on social media to defend his conduct in training, Sancho did not apologize to Ten Hag as demanded. This refusal to apologize has led to further isolation within the club, as his teammates and workers have urged him to give in.

In a separate incident, Sancho’s teammate Marcus Rashford, who was injured and unable to play for Fulham, faced criticism from Ten Hag for attending parties after the Manchester derby loss. Rashford, however, dismissed these accusations and advised a United supporter channel to stop spreading malicious rumors.

It remains to be seen how this situation will unfold, but it is clear that tensions are high between Sancho and the club. Before being banned, Sancho had only made three appearances in the Premier League this year, leaving fans and pundits questioning his future at Manchester United.

FAQ:

1. Why was Jadon Sancho removed from the Manchester United WhatsApp group?

A: Jadon Sancho was removed from the Manchester United WhatsApp group as a result of escalating tensions between him and the club. He has already been banned from training with the senior team and using their facilities.

2. Has Jadon Sancho apologized to the manager, Erik ten Hag?

A: No, Jadon Sancho has refused to apologize to manager Erik ten Hag, despite being demanded to do so. This has further isolated him within the club.

3. What incident involving Marcus Rashford is mentioned in the article?

A: Marcus Rashford, who was injured and unable to play for Fulham, faced criticism from Ten Hag for attending parties after the Manchester derby loss. Rashford denied these allegations and urged a United supporter channel to stop spreading malicious rumors.