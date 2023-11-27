Jadon Sancho’s Social Media Activity Hints at Discontent at Manchester United

Jadon Sancho, the talented winger for Manchester United, has recently expressed his sentiments towards the club through his activity on social media. After United’s successful 3-0 victory over Everton, which allowed them to climb to sixth place in the Premier League, Sancho made some interesting interactions online.

While Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial shone with their goals during the match, the highlight was Alejandro Garnacho’s acrobatic overhead kick that amazed spectators. Diogo Dalot’s pass was met the young Argentine, who volleyed the ball into the net with impressive skill just three minutes into the game. This win keeps United’s spirits high and brings them within six points of the top of the table. Nevertheless, Sancho seems unaffected the team’s recent achievements.

Sancho has been sidelined from the United first team since September 3rd, following their 3-1 loss to Arsenal. According to Erik ten Hag, Sancho was omitted from the squad due to his training performances. However, the player publicly refuted this claim on social media, suggesting he was unfairly targeted. The fallout from Sancho’s comments led to him being banned from all first-team matters Ten Hag. It now appears highly likely that the talented winger will depart from Manchester United during the January transfer window.

Although Sancho has remained relatively silent during his time on the sidelines, his activity on social media may provide clues to his state of mind. Interestingly, he “favourited” two football-related posts not related to United’s victory or Garnacho’s incredible goal. One post was from ESPN, while the other was from Real Madrid star Rodrygo, both referencing Jude Bellingham’s goal against Cadiz. Bellingham, who was Sancho’s former teammate at Borussia Dortmund, has been excelling at Real Madrid, scoring 14 goals in 15 games across all competitions and providing three assists for his teammates.

This interaction on social media suggests that Sancho may be seeking inspiration or a fresh start elsewhere, fueling speculation about his future at Manchester United.

