Ravindra Jadeja Mimics Virat Kohli in Amusing Video

A recently resurfaced video on social media has caught the attention of cricket fans worldwide. The video features Ravindra Jadeja playfully imitating his teammate, Virat Kohli, in a game of dumb charades. Originally shared on Reddit, the footage shows Rohit Sharma participating in the game with Jadeja, who acts out various individuals for Rohit to guess correctly.

One of the characters Jadeja impersonates is Virat Kohli, and he does so with such accuracy that Rohit eventually makes the correct guess. The lively exchange, witnessed the real Virat Kohli himself, who is seen laughing along with the others, has garnered significant attention and generated numerous views and comments on social media platforms.

This light-hearted video arrives amidst rumors of a rift within the Indian cricket team, leading one Reddit user to comment, “This video came out during the time the rift rumors were at an all-time high.” Another user amusingly suggested that instead of mimicking Virat Kohli, Jadeja should have chosen a different famous cricketer to imitate.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Virat Kohli has showcased his mimicking skills. In a previous viral video, Kohli impressed fans imitating the mannerisms of his teammate Harbhajan Singh. Filmed Irfan Pathan, Kohli amusingly replicated Harbhajan’s gestures and even mimicked his bowling style. The video was well-received fans, who were astounded Kohli’s near-perfect impression.

Overall, these light-hearted moments provide a glimpse into the playful camaraderie and bond shared among the Indian cricket team. Such videos not only bring joy to the fans but also reinforce the unity and harmony within the team, dispelling any rift rumors.

