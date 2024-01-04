Jada Pinkett Smith Causes Online Hilarity with Mirror Selfie

Summary: Jada Pinkett Smith unintentionally became the subject of online jokes and comparisons when she shared a mirror selfie on New Year’s Day. Social media users found humorous parallels between Jada’s pose and wardrobe to iconic bald figures, including rapper Fat Joe and Hollywood star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

In a bid to welcome 2024 in style, Jada Pinkett Smith posted a fashionable mirror selfie showcasing her favorite attire for the year. Little did she know that the internet had different plans for her photo. While Jada aimed to highlight her fashion sense, social media users quickly drew comparisons to well-known bald personalities.

With sweatpants, leg warmers, a brown bubble jacket, and aviator shades, Jada exuded her signature style in the snapshot. However, the angle and her outfit choice didn’t go unnoticed. Online reactions were swift and creative, as trending topics flooded with mentions of “Fat Joe,” “Pitbull,” and “Jada.”

Some users even dubbed her “Skinny Joe” in a playful twist on the comparisons. One user hilariously pointed out, “Will Smith trying to understand how he married Jada but ended up with Fat Joe.” Another joined in, saying, “I’m crying at everyone thinking that picture of Jada Pinkett is Fat Joe. Pls.”

The comparisons didn’t stop at Fat Joe, with Jada also being playfully associated with other bald celebrities like Pitbull and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. Social media users took the opportunity to share amusing observations, including remarks like, “Jean leg warmers are great but why does Jada look like the Rock lost all his muscles.”

While Jada Pinkett Smith may not have expected her mirror selfie to generate such humorous reactions, it certainly provided entertainment for social media users at the start of the new year.