Jada Pinkett Smith Responds to Will Smith’s Mysterious Instagram Post

In a recent interview on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, Jada Pinkett Smith expressed her confusion about her husband Will Smith’s recent Instagram post. The post, featuring a video of Smith relaxing on a boat with the caption “Notifications off :),” has left Pinkett Smith wondering what he meant. When asked about it during the interview, she replied, “I don’t know, I have no idea what that means.”

Many fans speculated that Smith’s post was a playful response to the buzz surrounding Pinkett Smith’s memoir, “Worthy,” in which she reveals details about their marriage. Pinkett Smith acknowledged this possibility, saying, “Well, I’m sure his notifications were blowing up… He was like, ‘I’m good.'”

During her interview with Hoda and Jenna, Pinkett Smith also discussed the revelations she made in her memoir. She revealed that she and Smith have been living separate lives since 2016 but emphasized that they are still “working hard” on their relationship. Pinkett Smith explained that they had not previously discussed their separation because they were still figuring out how to navigate their partnership and present their situation to the public.

Despite their challenges, Pinkett Smith expressed her commitment to Smith, stating, “There’s no finding another great love, and I think that’s the point… We are in a deep, healing space. And we are really concentrating on healing the relationship between us… We are working very hard at bringing our relationship together. Back to a life partnership.”

In conclusion, while Pinkett Smith remains unsure about the meaning behind Smith’s Instagram post, she is focused on healing and strengthening their relationship. She reassured the public that she will never leave Smith’s side and that they are in a “beautiful place” together.