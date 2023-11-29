Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith: A Forever Partnership

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are not letting any controversy break their unbreakable bond. Despite recent revelations about their marriage, the celebrity couple is determined to stay together forever. In a recent interview with Drew Barrymore, Jada confidently declared their commitment to each other.

While rumors of divorce have plagued them in the past, Jada wants to set the record straight. Yes, they faced challenges, like Jada’s admitted “entanglement” with singer August Alsina, but divorce was never on the table. Instead, they chose to separate in 2016 to embark on individual journeys while still supporting each other.

Now, they have arrived at a beautiful place in their relationship. Jada describes it as a “happy” chapter of their lives, filled with love and partnership. They have weathered storms, raised their two children together, and created countless unforgettable memories.

Their love story began in 1997 when they tied the knot, and they have remained committed to each other ever since. Will is not just a doting husband to Jada but also a devoted father to their children, Jaden and Willow. He also shares a son, Trey, from a previous relationship.

Will and Jada’s enduring partnership serves as an inspiration to many. In a world where celebrity relationships often crumble under the spotlight, they have shown that love, trust, and mutual support can conquer all.

FAQ:

Q: Are Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith getting a divorce?

A: No, they have no plans of divorcing and are determined to stay together forever.

Q: Did Jada admit to having an affair?

A: Jada revealed her “entanglement” with singer August Alsina, but their relationship survived this challenge.

Q: How many children do Will and Jada have?

A: Will and Jada have two children together, Jaden and Willow. Will also has a son, Trey, from a previous relationship.

Q: When did Will and Jada get married?

A: They tied the knot in 1997.