Remembering Jacqulyn Chandler: A Life of Love and Legacy

Cheryl King

Jacqulyn (Jackie) Chandler, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister, passed away on September 17, 2023, in Woodville, WI. Her husband of 64 years, Donald Chandler, preceded her in death. She is survived her sons, Michael (wife Jill) and David (wife Debbi).

Jackie’s loving spirit extended beyond her immediate family. She touched the lives of her six grandchildren: Shane (wife Stephanie), Haley, Andrew, Emily, Rachel, and Corey. She also had the joy of knowing her two great-grandchildren, Charlotte and Miles. Her sister, Sharyn Boothe, will forever cherish their bond.

To honor and celebrate Jackie’s life, a memorial service will be held on October 2nd, 2023, at 1PM. The service will take place at the Northern WI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, located at N4063 Veterans Way, Spooner, WI 54801.

Jackie Chandler will be remembered for her kindness, love, and unwavering dedication to her family. Her legacy lives on in the hearts of those she touched, and her memory will forever remain a guiding light for her loved ones.

