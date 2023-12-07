Jacqueline Novak’s Comedy Special Set to Debut on Netflix

The highly anticipated comedy special, “Jacqueline Novak: Get On Your Knees,” is set to premiere on Netflix on January 23, 2024. Directed Natasha Lyonne, who also serves as an executive producer, the special was filmed at The Town Hall Theater in New York City.

Known for her touring stand-up show “Get On Your Knees,” Novak’s final performance for this show will be featured in the special. Since its debut in 2019, the show has consistently sold out, captivating audiences with its unique blend of comedy and philosophy. Described as a “concert film-meets-comedy special,” it centers around the topic of fellatio, pushing the boundaries of stand-up comedy.

Critics have praised the special for its thought-provoking and hilarious content. “Get On Your Knees” has been hailed as a “hilarious, rigorous, and gut tingling semiotic deconstruction of the phallus in the theatre” actor Jeremy O. Harris. Radio personality Ira Glass has also commended the special, noting that it leaves no stone unturned in its meticulous examination of the subject.

Jacqueline Novak, often referred to as “the Muhammad Ali of comedy” fellow comedian John Mulaney, has gained popularity through her appearances on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” and her health and wellness podcast, POOG. Meanwhile, Natasha Lyonne, best known for her roles in “Poker Face” and “Russian Doll,” brings her expertise as both a creator and producer to the project.

In addition to Novak and Lyonne, the special boasts an impressive roster of executive producers, including John Early, Chris Laker, Mike Birbiglia, and John Irwin. With such a talented team behind it, “Jacqueline Novak: Get On Your Knees” is sure to make waves in the world of comedy when it hits Netflix.