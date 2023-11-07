Fresh Comedy Comes to Niles: Jacoby Ray to Tape Netflix Special at Underground Laugh Lounge

Published 4:30 pm Tuesday, November 7, 2023

NILES — Prepare for a weekend of laughter as popular comedian and cooking influencer Jacoby Ray gears up to film his very first comedy special. Niles, a quaint downtown, will be the backdrop for these hilarious nights. Ray, widely known for his comedy, dance videos, and food content, will be showcasing his talents at the Underground Laugh Lounge alongside Justin Pedick. Get your tickets now for the four shows taking place on Friday, November 10, and Saturday, November 11, with showings at 7 pm and 9 pm.

With more than 2 million followers across his various social media accounts, Ray’s brand has grown immensely. Not only is he a comedic genius and stand-up performer, but he is also a grilling enthusiast and the proud owner of Meat So Horny, a business offering a range of delectable dry rubs, hot sauces, and smoked salts.

ULL co-owner Sheila Koebel is excited to see the Underground Laugh Lounge become an entertainment hotspot in Niles. “Bringing in big names to a small town is what we’re all about,” she says. “People will be coming from far and wide, including Indy, Kalamazoo, Chicago, and Grand Rapids. It’s going to be an incredible experience.”

Since its opening in September, the Underground Laugh Lounge has received overwhelmingly positive feedback from patrons. Koebel explains, “Every week, we have a different comedian, catering to various tastes from clean comedy to rated ‘R’. There’s something for everyone here.”

For those looking for a cozy atmosphere, The Study, a speakeasy bar nestled on the second floor of the building, serves an array of whiskeys, cocktails, beers, and wines. It has quickly become a beloved local hangout. Koebel remarks, “It’s not just a typical bar; it’s a place where people can spend hours sipping drinks the fireplace and unwinding. It’s like a home away from home for them.”

Don’t miss out on this special event. Secure your tickets today at undergroundlaughlounge.com.

