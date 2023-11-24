New Upcoming Animated Film Features Jacob Tremblay’s Voice and Lucrative Paycheck

Renowned teenage actor, Jacob Tremblay, is proving once again that his talent extends beyond the silver screen. Recent reports reveal that the 17-year-old star has secured a lucrative paycheck for his voiceover work in an upcoming DreamWorks animated movie.

While the name of the film is yet to be released, Tremblay has been cast as the lead character, Orion. According to the official documents filed in court and exclusively obtained TMZ, Tremblay received an impressive sum of $25,000 for 10 original recording sessions.

But that’s not all. The talented young actor stands to earn an additional $2,500 for any extra dialogue sessions, including pickups, looping, post-synching, and rehearsals. It’s evident that Tremblay’s dedication to bringing Orion to life goes beyond the initial recording sessions.

Although details about the movie’s release are being kept under wraps, sources suggest that it will make its debut exclusively on Netflix in February. Interestingly, the film’s distribution strategy includes a unique incentive for Tremblay’s paycheck. For every week that the movie appears on various Netflix top 10 lists, Tremblay will receive additional $25,000 bonuses.

This is not the first time Tremblay has commanded a substantial salary for his acting prowess. Previously, he earned an impressive $100,000 for his role in a highly anticipated sequel to “The Shining.” Furthermore, his starring role in the popular comedy film, “Good Boys,” earned him a staggering $900,000.

With his exceptional talent and growing list of accolades, Jacob Tremblay continues to shine both on and off the big screen. Audiences eagerly await his upcoming animated film, which promises to captivate viewers with its enthralling storyline and impressive voice acting.

