Analysis: Jacob Elordi’s Dating History Revealed – From Zendaya to Kaia Gerber

In recent years, Jacob Elordi, the rising Australian actor known for his role in “Euphoria,” has been making headlines not just for his on-screen success but also for his dating life. While he was previously linked to his “Euphoria” co-star Zendaya, their relationship reportedly came to an end in early 2020. Elordi wasted no time in moving on and was soon seen dating model Kaia Gerber, daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber.

Kaia Gerber, a successful model and emerging actress in her own right, had captured the attention of fashion enthusiasts with her frequent appearances on runways and her notable campaigns with luxury brands. She even ventured into the world of acting, making her feature film debut in “Babylon” alongside A-list stars like Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie. Gerber and Elordi made their relationship public in September 2020 when they attended the Academy of Motion Pictures’ opening gala together. However, their romance was short-lived and reportedly ended in November 2021.

Shortly after his split from Gerber, Elordi found himself linked to YouTuber and Dancing with the Stars alum Olivia Jade Giannulli. Giannulli, who gained notoriety for her involvement in the college admissions scandal, was said to be “casually dating” Elordi in late 2021. Although their relationship status was not confirmed the couple themselves, sources claimed that they were going strong and were spotted holidaying together in Italy in mid-2023.

Elordi’s dating history reflects his evolving personal life in the midst of his growing Hollywood career. From a high-profile relationship with Zendaya to his brief romance with Gerber and his rumored involvement with Giannulli, Elordi has navigated the complexities of dating within the public eye. As an actor on the rise, it’s clear that Elordi’s personal life continues to be a topic of fascination for fans and the media alike.

Despite the ups and downs of his romantic relationships, Elordi remains focused on his acting career. With acclaimed releases and upcoming projects like his role in Paul Schrader’s “Oh, Canada,” Elordi’s talent and dedication continue to propel him forward in the entertainment industry. As his star continues to rise, it will be interesting to see how his personal life and career intertwine in the future.