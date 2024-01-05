A Cocktail Craze Hits TikTok Following Viral Scene in Saltburn

A recent scene in the film Saltburn featuring actors Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan has sparked a cocktail trend on TikTok. In the film, Keoghan’s character becomes infatuated with Elordi’s wealthy classmate and is invited to spend the summer at his family’s luxurious Saltburn estate.

One particular scene, in which Keoghan’s character observes Elordi’s character in a bath, has gained notoriety. In the scene, Elordi’s bath water becomes the focal point as it inspires a cocktail creation TikTok user Mr. Consistent. The viral video showcasing the recipe has garnered over 1.7 million views.

The cocktail, known as Jacob Elordi’s Bathtub Water Cocktail, includes ingredients such as lychee martini, gin, and coconut milk. The video’s caption teasingly states, “You know why” in reference to the inclusion of coconut milk.

Viewers of the video have expressed their fascination with the unconventional cocktail, with comments ranging from finding it intriguing to simply craving the combination. Some have even labeled it a “literal cocktail.”

For those not interested in consuming Elordi’s bath water, there is an alternative option. A scented candle inspired the scent of the bath water is available on Etsy. Priced at £26, the candle boasts a 100% natural soy wax blend and comes in five different scents, including Apple Harvest, Cinnamon Vanilla, Clean Cotton, Sea Salt and Orchid, and White Sage and Lavender.

The film Saltburn, which features Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s popular track “Murder On The Dancefloor,” has received positive reviews, with NME awarding it four stars. The film is described as a delightful surprise best enjoyed without prior knowledge of the storyline.

While the cocktail trend may seem unusual, it highlights the power of pop culture to inspire creativity and innovation, even in unexpected ways.