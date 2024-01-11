Jacob Elordi to Star as Title Character in Guillermo Del Toro’s “Frankenstein” Adaptation

Netflix has announced that actor Jacob Elordi, known for his roles in “Saltburn” and “Priscilla,” will be taking on the title character in Guillermo Del Toro’s upcoming “Frankenstein” adaptation. Elordi will replace Andrew Garfield, who had previously been attached to the project.

Joining Elordi in the ensemble cast are Christoph Waltz and Felix Kammerer. The cast also includes Lars Mikkelsen, David Bradley, and Christian Convery. However, no release date has been set for the production.

This project continues Netflix’s collaboration with Del Toro, as he will be co-writing the film with J. Miles Dale, his frequent collaborator. The duo had previously worked together on Netflix’s “Cabinet of Curiosities.”

Garfield and Oscar Isaac were originally attached to the project, but Garfield had to leave the cast due to scheduling conflicts caused production delays. Mia Goth also joined the cast, possibly as Dr. Frankenstein’s love interest or the Bride of Frankenstein.

Elordi’s career has been on a successful trajectory, with notable roles in Sofia Coppola’s “Priscilla” and Emerald Fennell’s “Saltburn.” In addition to his film work, Elordi is set to host “SNL” for the first time on January 20, with Reneé Rapp as the musical guest.

Fans of Frankenstein adaptations can anticipate Del Toro’s take on the classic story, now with Elordi stepping into the iconic role.