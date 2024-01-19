Jacob Elordi to Star as the Iconic Monster in Guillermo del Toro’s “Frankenstein”

In an exciting turn of events, actor Jacob Elordi has been cast as the titular monster in Guillermo del Toro’s highly anticipated film, “Frankenstein.” Elordi’s inclusion in the project comes after Andrew Garfield had to step down from the role due to scheduling conflicts caused the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Joining Elordi in the star-studded cast are Oscar Isaac, who will play scientist Victor Frankenstein, as well as Mia Goth, Christoph Watlz, Felix Kammerer, Lars Mikkelsen, David Bradley, and Christian Convery. The film, written and directed Academy Award winner Guillermo del Toro himself, is a modern adaptation of Mary Shelley’s classic tale.

“Frankenstein” marks another collaboration between Netflix and del Toro, following their successful partnership on projects like “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” and the animated films “Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans” and “Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia.” The film is set to delve into the themes of ego and ambition, as the brilliant scientist Dr. Frankenstein creates a creature that ultimately leads to his and the creature’s downfall.

For Elordi, known for his breakout role in the series “Euphoria,” this is another exciting opportunity to work with acclaimed filmmakers. In addition to his involvement in “Frankenstein,” he will also be seen in the upcoming films “The Sweet East” and “He Went That Way.” Elordi recently expressed his enthusiasm about working with renowned director Paul Schrader in the film “Oh Canada,” where he portrays the younger version of Richard Gere’s character.

Reflecting on the experience, Elordi said, “I met Paul on Zoom after reading for his film. The little kid that goes to the cinema a lot in me was freaking out.” It is clear that Elordi is making significant strides in his career, collaborating with esteemed directors and taking on challenging roles.

Fans of Jacob Elordi and Guillermo del Toro’s work can look forward to the release of “Frankenstein,” which promises a fresh and captivating take on the classic tale.