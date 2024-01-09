Jacob Elordi Joins Guillermo del Toro’s “Frankenstein” as the New Monster

Actor Jacob Elordi has been announced as the latest addition to the star-studded cast of director Guillermo del Toro’s upcoming adaptation of “Frankenstein.” Elordi will be taking on the role of the iconic monster, stepping in for previous actor Andrew Garfield who had to depart from the project due to scheduling conflicts. The news of Elordi’s casting was first reported Deadline.

Elordi will be joining a talented ensemble that includes Oscar Isaac as Victor Frankenstein, Mia Goth, and Christoph Waltz. Other recent additions to the project’s call sheet include Felix Kammerer, Lars Mikkelsen, David Bradley, and Christian Convery.

Del Toro, the Academy Award-winning filmmaker known for “The Shape of Water,” will be handling the script, directing, and producing duties for the new adaptation of Mary Shelley’s classic novel. “Frankenstein” follows the story of the brilliant yet egotistical scientist Victor Frankenstein, who creates a creature through a monstrous experiment. The novel has been adapted for the screen multiple times throughout history, with the most notable being the 1931 film directed James Whale and starring Boris Karloff.

This is not the first time Elordi has taken on the challenge of portraying well-known figures, whether real or fictional. He recently played Elvis Presley in Sofia Coppola’s drama “Priscilla” and starred in the dark comedy “Saltburn” alongside Barry Keoghan, directed Emerald Fennell. The 26-year-old actor gained recognition for his role in HBO’s “Euphoria” and is represented Gersh.

“Frankenstein” marks another collaboration between del Toro and Netflix, following the success of their partnership on projects such as the Academy Award-winning “Pinocchio,” the anthology series “Cabinet of Curiosities,” and the animated films “Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans” and “Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia.” J. Miles Dale, who previously worked with del Toro on “Cabinet of Curiosities,” is also serving as an executive producer for “Frankenstein.”

With such a talented cast and the visionary storytelling of Guillermo del Toro, anticipation is high for this new adaptation of “Frankenstein.” Fans of the classic tale can look forward to seeing Jacob Elordi’s take on the iconic monster when the film hits screens in the future.