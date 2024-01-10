Jacob Elordi Joins Guillermo Del Toro’s Frankenstein Adaptation at Netflix

Jacob Elordi has been confirmed to replace Andrew Garfield in Guillermo Del Toro’s upcoming Frankenstein adaptation at Netflix, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Elordi will star alongside Oscar Isaac, Christopher Waltz, and Felix Kammerer in the highly anticipated project.

Del Toro, who was announced as the writer and director of the film back in March 2023, initially had Garfield in mind for the titular role. However, Netflix revealed on Sunday that Elordi will now take on the iconic character.

This latest casting news adds to Elordi’s already busy season as an actor. Not only did he portray Elvis Presley in Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla, but he also had a role in Emerald Fennell’s Saltburn. Prior to these projects, Elordi gained recognition for his performance as Nate Jacobs in HBO’s Euphoria.

Frankenstein marks Del Toro’s second collaboration with Netflix, following his adaptation of Pinocchio, which won him the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature in 2023. The acclaimed director also created Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, an anthology series, for the streaming platform. In 2017, Del Toro took home the Oscars for Best Director and Best Picture for his work on The Shape of Water.

Joining Elordi in the cast are esteemed actors Isaac, known for his roles in the Star Wars sequel trilogy and Ex Machina, Waltz, famous for his performance in Django Unchained, and Kammerer, recognized for his work in All Quiet on the Western Front.

With Jacob Elordi’s addition, audiences can anticipate a captivating and thrilling Frankenstein adaptation under the visionary direction of Guillermo Del Toro.