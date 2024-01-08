Jacob Elordi to Star as Iconic Monster in Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein

Actor Jacob Elordi has been chosen to play the iconic monster in Guillermo del Toro’s highly-anticipated film adaptation of Frankenstein at Netflix. Elordi will step into the role previously held Andrew Garfield, who had to withdraw due to scheduling conflicts.

The all-star ensemble cast also includes Christoph Waltz, Felix Kammerer, Lars Mikkelsen, David Bradley, and Christian Convery. Oscar Isaac and Mia Goth were previously announced to star in the film, with Isaac portraying Victor Frankenstein himself.

Frankenstein, based on the classic novel Mary Shelley, tells the story of Victor Frankenstein, a brilliant yet egotistical scientist who brings a creature to life in a monstrous experiment. The consequences of his creation ultimately lead to the downfall of both Victor and his tragic creation.

Guillermo del Toro, known for his unique vision and storytelling, will be writing, directing, and producing the film. Joining him as a producer is J. Miles Dale, who previously worked on del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities for Netflix.

Del Toro has been passionate about bringing the tale of Frankenstein to the big screen for some time, and it remains uncertain whether his adaptation will be set in the original period or modern times.

Jacob Elordi has been making waves in the film industry, with notable roles in award-worthy films such as Saltburn and Priscilla. He recently portrayed Elvis Presley in Priscilla, directed Sofia Coppola. Elordi is represented Gersh.

The cast also features Felix Kammerer, who made a mark with his performance in the Netflix Oscar winner All Quiet on the Western Front. Lars Mikkelsen, known for his role in Netflix’s The Witcher, and David Bradley, a regular in del Toro’s films, including his Oscar-winning animated feature Pinnochio, round out the cast. Christian Convery, known for his work on Netflix’s Sweet Tooth, completes the ensemble.

As fans eagerly anticipate the release of Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein, the assembly of this talented ensemble brings excitement and anticipation for what is sure to be a thrilling and visually captivating adaptation of the iconic story.