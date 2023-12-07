Jacksonville Man Sentenced to Prison for Misusing Paycheck Protection Program Loan Funds

A Jacksonville resident has been sentenced to one year in prison after pleading guilty to misappropriating nearly $1 million in funds from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). The man, Kenneth Landers, was found to have used the money for personal expenses instead of using it to support businesses and employees as intended. Landers has also been ordered to forfeit $910,000 gained from the PPP fraud and federal authorities have already recovered $272,000, as well as seized four properties and four vehicles owned Landers.

The case against Landers began when investigators received a tip about him dumping old tires on a vacant property. During their investigation, they discovered that he had fraudulently obtained seven PPP loans totaling $910,000 submitting false information and documents. Landers used the money to buy luxury items for himself, including a gold Rolex and an $87,000 vintage Jaguar XKE roadster. He also used the funds to pay off his personal debts, including mortgages on his waterfront home and his tire business.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Assistant Special Agent in Charge, Tara Reed, emphasized that they will continue to prosecute individuals who defraud the government and misuse COVID relief funds. Reed also expressed her disappointment that Landers had exploited a nonprofit veterans organization, American Fallen Veterans Service Project Inc., to steal money from the government.

As part of his plea agreement, Landers has agreed to sell his home and his tire business in order to repay the government, along with returning the $910,000 to taxpayers. This case serves as a reminder that the authorities are actively pursuing those who misuse relief funds and will hold them accountable for their actions.

It is crucial for individuals and businesses to adhere to the intended purpose of government assistance programs, as these funds are meant to provide vital support during difficult times.