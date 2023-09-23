Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Preview and Odds

The Houston Texans will be facing off against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida on Sunday, September 24, 2023. Both teams are coming off losses in their previous games and will be looking to bounce back.

In their last game, the Texans suffered a 31-20 defeat at the hands of the Colts. Despite the loss, quarterback C.J. Stroud had an impressive performance, throwing for 384 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Nico Collins also had a notable game with 146 receiving yards and a touchdown. The Texans dominated in the air, finishing the game with 384 passing yards.

On the other hand, the Jaguars fell 17-9 to the Chiefs in their previous game. This was their sixth consecutive loss against Kansas City. The Jaguars will be looking to turn their fortunes around as they face the Texans.

The odds are in favor of the Jaguars, who are currently a 9-point favorite according to the latest NFL odds. The over/under for the game is set at 43.5 points.

Looking at the series history, the Texans have won nine out of their last ten games against the Jaguars. However, in their previous matchup in January, the Jaguars emerged victorious, winning 31-3. The Texans will be seeking redemption and hoping to avoid a repeat of history.

In conclusion, the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars will be battling it out on Sunday in an attempt to secure a much-needed win. The Jaguars are the favorites, but the Texans will be determined to come out on top. Football fans can expect an exciting and competitive game.

