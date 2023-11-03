Throughout history, the public has been fascinated the personal lives of political figures. One such example is the alleged affairs of President John F. Kennedy, which were widely known even before his tragic assassination in 1963. What is less known, however, is how his loyal wife, Jackie Kennedy, reacted to these infidelities. While she never publicly addressed the allegations, a 2014 biography reveals that behind closed doors, Jackie was contemplating a divorce from JFK.

In the book Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis: A Life Beyond Her Wildest Dreams Danforth Prince and Darwin Porter, it is claimed that the Kennedy family intervened to prevent a highly publicized divorce that would damage JFK’s reputation. This alleged deal between the Kennedys and Jackie allowed the marriage to continue, despite her knowledge of her husband’s transgressions.

According to the authors, Jackie reached her breaking point after experiencing a miscarriage and discovering her husband’s affairs. She was ready to file for divorce, but Joe Kennedy, JFK’s father, stepped in to protect his son’s political ambitions. The book suggests that Joe offered Jackie a large sum of money, initially $1 million, to stay in the marriage.

This revelation paints a different picture of Jackie’s marriage. It highlights her frustration and unhappiness, contradicting the perception of a picture-perfect partnership. The book describes Jackie’s agreement to remain married as long as Jack’s affairs remained private, indicating a complex dynamic.

While some may question the accuracy of these claims, other biographers have also noted Jackie’s awareness of JFK’s affairs. J. Randy Taraborrelli, a well-known author, confirms that Jackie had conversations with JFK about his infidelities and expressed her discontent. Taraborrelli even suggests that Jackie had indirect contact with Marilyn Monroe, warning her husband to end their association.

This new perspective on Jackie Kennedy’s marriage adds depth to our understanding of her role as the First Lady and the challenges she faced. It underscores the complexity of political relationships and how they can involve private negotiations and sacrifices.

