Jackie Evancho: A Journey of Self-Expression through Songwriting

Jackie Evancho, known for her powerful vocals, has not only captivated audiences with her singing but has also showcased her talent as a songwriter since her earliest days in the spotlight. From her debut on “America’s Got Talent” at the age of 10 to her current status as a 23-year-old artist, Evancho has been on a remarkable journey of self-expression through her music.

Growing up in Pittsburgh, Evancho was no stranger to the world of songwriting. Even before she discovered her passion for singing, she found solace in creating little songs and poetry. It was a way for her to express herself and connect with her emotions. As Evancho reminisced, “I was always writing little songs and poetry, even before I was singing.”

While Evancho’s classical performances have garnered widespread acclaim, she has also embraced a more edgy indie-pop direction in her songwriting. She believes in being true to herself and evolving as an artist. “I realized I really want to be genuine to who I am and who I’m becoming,” Evancho said. “It’s cool that I can perform different styles. Yes, there’s classical Jackie and there’s pop Jackie, but they’re all me and they’re all genuine.”

Last year, Evancho released “At Least I Have Santa,” a song she wrote during a challenging time in her life. It reflects her ability to weave personal experiences into her music, allowing listeners to connect with her on a deeper level. “I had just gone through a breakup and it’s about me accepting that I was going to be alone for Christmas and finding peace with that,” Evancho explained.

Furthermore, Evancho continues to explore her songwriting talents releasing her own original works. She recently unveiled her latest single, “Consequences,” with plans to compile an album in the future. In a world driven social media, Evancho acknowledges that traditional albums may not have the same impact. Instead, she focuses on releasing individual songs to connect directly with her fans.

While Evancho has dabbled in acting and modeling, her heart lies in music. Songwriting holds a special place in her creative process, providing a therapeutic outlet for her emotions. “I describe it as having a wound that you’ve reopened and you’re painting with the blood. It sounds kind of gross, but you’re making something beautiful with the pain,” she candidly shared.

As Evancho takes the stage for “An Evening of Holiday Cheer” at Westminster College on December 2, her performance will showcase both her classical and pop influences. Through her music, she invites her audience to join her on this incredible journey of self-discovery and self-expression.

