Jackie Evancho: From Young Singer to Acclaimed Songwriter

Jackie Evancho, known for her mesmerizing voice and remarkable performances, first captured the world’s attention at just 10 years old on “America’s Got Talent”. However, what many may not know is that Evancho’s journey as a musician began long before her shining moment on the talent show.

Growing up in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Evancho was always drawn to music and creativity. Even before she discovered her singing talent, she found solace in writing songs and poetry. “I was always writing little songs and poetry, even before I was singing,” reflects the now-23-year-old artist.

As she has evolved as an artist, Evancho has embraced her songwriting abilities and ventured into new musical territories. While she remains rooted in classical music, she also explores the realms of pop and indie-pop, allowing her genuine self to shine through her compositions.

Last year, she released her original song, “At Least I Have Santa,” which she penned during a period of personal reflection after a breakup. The track showcases Evancho’s ability to infuse her personal experiences into her music, creating a heartfelt and relatable connection with her audience.

The singer-songwriter recently unveiled her latest single, “Consequences,” and has plans to release more songs in the future rather than following the traditional album format. Evancho acknowledges the influence of social media in today’s music industry, recognizing the power of consistent releases to maintain engagement with her fans.

Although Evancho has dabbled in acting and modeling, her passion for music remains steadfast. Songwriting, for her, is a therapeutic outlet, allowing her to transform personal pain into something beautiful. “I describe it as having a wound that you’ve reopened and you’re painting with the blood,” she shares.

Fans of Evancho will have the opportunity to experience her artistry firsthand as she takes the stage for “An Evening of Holiday Cheer” at Westminster College on December 2. This mesmerizing performance will showcase both the classical and pop sides of Jackie Evancho, illustrating her multifaceted talent and authentic self-expression.

