Jackboy Denies Shooting Rumors and Sends Message on Instagram Live

Summary: On Instagram Live, Jackboy addresses rumors of being shot at his home, proving that he is unharmed. Reports of the shooting surfaced, with local news confirming an incident outside Jackboy’s home in Tradition, Fla. However, unconfirmed updates suggest that Jackboy’s brother was the actual victim. The shooter remains at large.

In a recent Instagram Live session, rapper Jackboy dismisses the rumors of him being shot at his home. While listening to Young Dolph’s “100 Shots,” Jackboy lifts up his shirt and shows that he is unscathed. He taunts the rumors shouting, “Real Haitian, man!” and defiantly asks, “Critical what?”

This comes after reports circulated online earlier today that Jackboy was shot several times outside his home in Tradition, Fla. Instagram blogs even published posts about the alleged incident, and local news outlet CBS 12 reported on a shooting in that area. The incident occurred around 7 a.m., where an unidentified individual approached a man in a driveway and shot him multiple times before fleeing. The victim, who was airlifted to a local hospital in serious condition, remains unidentified. The shooter is still on the loose.

Although initial reports connected the shooting to Jackboy, recent updates suggest that it was actually his brother who was targeted. However, no further details have been released about the incident.

Jackboy, who has been releasing singles throughout the year, has not yet released a full-length album in 2023. Some of his recent releases include “Baseball,” “Presidential Cemetery” featuring TEC, “Lougawou,” and “Pay Me Just to Talk.” Additionally, he dropped a diss track directed at Kodak Black titled “Renegade Freestyle (Closure).”

While the investigation is ongoing, XXL has reached out to Jackboy’s team and the Port St. Lucie Police Department for comment on the matter.

Please note that this article is based on the core fact that Jackboy denies rumors of being shot and adds new information surrounding the incident. The information provided should be verified for accuracy through official sources.