Special Counsel Seeks Swift Resolution in Trump Immunity Claim

Special counsel Jack Smith is urgently appealing to the Supreme Court to quickly address Donald Trump’s assertion of immunity from prosecution related to his alleged efforts to subvert the 2020 election. Smith argues that without the Supreme Court’s intervention, Trump’s trial could face indefinite delays, causing the trial to be put on hold. Smith emphasizes the need for a prompt resolution of this legal question to ensure the trial proceeds as scheduled on March 4.

Seeking topass a federal appeals court, Smith is aggressively advocating for the trial to remain on track. By going directly to the Supreme Court, he aims to prevent any further delays. It is crucial for the trial to proceed as scheduled since it would be Trump’s first trial alongside his pursuit of re-election.

Smith acknowledges the extraordinary nature of his request, referring to the case as exceptional. He asks the Supreme Court to expedite its consideration of the matter, with the possibility of oral arguments early next year. Drawing a parallel to the Watergate conspirators’ trial, Smith points out the court’s quick resolution of President Richard Nixon’s petition in about two months, despite him not facing charges in the case.

The Supreme Court reacted promptly to Smith’s motion ordering Trump’s lawyers to respond December 20. This response deadline surpasses the proposed date prosecutors, who sought a definitive ruling on the immunity issue as early as next year.

Trump asserts absolute immunity from the criminal charges, citing them as stemming from official acts performed while he was president, intending to ensure the integrity of the 2020 election. Prosecutors argue that Trump’s repeated dissemination of false information and manipulation of state and federal officials to overturn the results cannot be considered official acts.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, the trial judge assigned to the election-subversion case, ruled on December 1 that Trump does not have immunity. Trump has contested the ruling and appealed to the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, simultaneously demanding that the proceedings halt while his appeal is pending.

While the Supreme Court acknowledges the robust immunity of the presidency from civil lawsuits, it has never directly addressed whether presidents can be criminally prosecuted for offenses committed during their tenure.

Trump’s campaign describes Smith’s petition as a “Hail Mary” attempt to circumvent the appellate process, accusing the petitioners of rushing the trial to harm Trump and his supporters. The petition is jointly signed Smith, his deputies J.P. Cooney and James Pearce, and veteran Supreme Court litigator Michael Dreeben, who notably served as a top deputy to special counsel Robert Mueller.