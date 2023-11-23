Mitski’s “My Love Mine All Mine” Leads TikTok Billboard Top 50 for Second Consecutive Week

Mitski continues to dominate the TikTok Billboard Top 50 with her hit song “My Love Mine All Mine.” The song has held the top spot for a second straight week, making it the longest-running number one in the chart’s two-month history. “My Love Mine All Mine” has gained widespread popularity on TikTok, with users uploading videos showcasing love and budding friendships.

While “My Love Mine All Mine” remains at the pinnacle, there have been some significant moves in the chart. Jack Harlow’s viral hit “Lovin on Me” has jumped to the fourth position after debuting at number 23 on the previous survey. The track, which was teased on TikTok before its release, has also debuted at number two on the Hot 100 chart. The song’s catchy opening refrain, “I’m vanilla, baby,” has become a favorite among TikTok users, with various videos referencing the phrase.

Lil Mabu and Chrisean Rock’s “Mr. Take Ya B-tch” holds steady at number two, while Kanye West’s 2010 hit “Runaway” featuring Pusha T enters the chart at number three. The song has experienced a surge on TikTok, primarily due to a video upload where West modified the lyrics to address his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

In the holiday spirit, Mariah Carey’s iconic “All I Want for Christmas Is You” reaches a new peak at number five. The chart also features Wham!’s “Last Christmas” at number 17 and Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” at number 25.

As TikTok continues to shape the music industry, the TikTok Billboard Top 50 provides a snapshot of the most popular songs on the platform. To stay updated, you can check the full chart on Billboard’s official website and tune in to SiriusXM’s TikTok Radio for the premiere of the top 10 countdown every Friday at 3 p.m. ET.

