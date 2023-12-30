Jack Harlow Releases New Single “Drive Safe” Exclusively on Instagram

Jack Harlow, the rising rapper from Kentucky, continues to make waves in the music industry. After the success of his sophomore album and the featureless JACKMAN album, Harlow shows no signs of slowing down. His latest release, the single “Drive Safe,” is currently only available on Instagram.

Teaming up with 2forwOyNE for this track, Harlow tells the story of a toxic situationship. In his signature confident style, he spits lyrics that paint a vivid picture of the relationship. “The way she tryna stay is like she studied at Morehead,” he proclaims. Harlow further expresses his refusal to commit to one woman, despite the allure, singing, “But nah, she went to Western. The body of Corvette, bellbottom jeans and a lil’ bitty corset.”

While “Drive Safe” may only be available on Instagram for now, Harlow’s fans eagerly anticipate its wider release. The rapper has been known for his unique and compelling music, and this single promises to be another hit. With his star on the rise, there’s no doubt that Jack Harlow will continue to captivate audiences with his talent and charisma.

As Harlow continues to build his discography, fans are left to wonder which of his 2023 releases is his best work. From his sophomore album to the JACKMAN project, the rapper has consistently delivered great music. Whether it’s his infectious beats, clever wordplay, or confident delivery, Harlow has established himself as one of the best white rappers in the game.

Harlow's evolving talent showcases his future success in the music industry.

Harlow’s “Drive Safe” showcases his evolving talent and paves the way for his future success in the music industry. Stay tuned for more exciting releases from this rising star.