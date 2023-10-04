Controversy Erupts Over Jack Harlow’s Use of ABG Acronym in Latest Song

Jack Harlow, an American rapper, has sparked controversy on TikTok after using the acronym ABG to refer to Asian women in his latest feature verse. The controversy began when Harlow appeared on BTS member JungKook’s single “3D” and rapped the line, “All my ABGs get cute for me.” While some TikTokers felt included and excited Harlow’s use of the term, others found it offensive.

A TikToker named Geneva Lexine posted a video of her meeting Harlow and explaining the meaning of ABG to him. She told him it stood for “Asian baby girl.” Lexine is taking credit for teaching Harlow the term, suggesting that he was inspired her when writing the lyrics.

The term ABG originally emerged in the 1990s to describe Asian women involved in gangs and criminal activity. However, its meaning has evolved over the years. Nowadays, being an ABG is often associated with a particular aesthetic rather than criminal involvement. The term has become “muddied,” as described Connie Cham on the KreamTeamPodcast.

The reaction to Harlow’s use of ABG has been mixed. Some people are excited to see that he knew the term and used it in a song. However, others find it offensive and even racist. The fact that the music video for “3D” does not feature any Asian women adds to the concern.

With varying definitions and differing opinions about Harlow’s use of ABG, TikTokers are left unsure about how to interpret the lyric. The controversy highlights the need for better understanding and cultural sensitivity in the music industry.

