New Article: Jack Harlow Drops Hints About His Celebrity Crush

During a recent appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, rapper Jack Harlow opened up about having a celebrity crush. Although he didn’t reveal the name of his crush, he dropped several hints that many believe point to actress Florence Pugh.

When asked about his A-list infatuations, Harlow responded, “There’s someone.” Host Alex Cooper mentioned Dua Lipa as a potential crush, to which Harlow neither confirmed nor denied. However, he did provide some clues about his crush’s identity.

Describing his ideal type, Harlow said, “I like a girl next door… so I don’t need any internet presence. I like me a librarian. I like a waitress… I really like London. Those women know how to talk.” While Pugh is not from London, she is a British actress known for her girl-next-door charm.

It’s worth noting that rumors have been circulating about Harlow and Pugh being seen together and getting close at a recent event. Although nothing has been confirmed, fans speculate that Harlow’s hints align with Pugh’s characteristics.

Harlow also emphasized that he doesn’t appreciate mean-spirited energy or toxicity. He made it clear that he doesn’t have a fetish for drama and prefers a more positive and genuine connection.

While the identity of Harlow’s celebrity crush remains a mystery, it’s clear that he has a type and knows what he values in a potential partner. Fans will have to wait and see if any further clues or confirmations arise in the future.

