Jack Harlow to Bring Virtual Reality Concert and Documentary to Fans’ Homes

Louisville-born rapper, Jack Harlow, has partnered with Meta, along with Range Media Productions and Media.Monks, to bring an exciting virtual reality concert and behind-the-scenes documentary experience to fans. Titled “No Place Like Home: A VR Concert,” the event is set to premiere exclusively in Meta’s Horizon World’s Music Valley on January 4th at 8 p.m. EST.

This groundbreaking collaboration marks the first time that Meta has combined an immersive VR concert with a documentary special. Fans can expect an unforgettable experience as they virtually attend all of Harlow’s recent shows from his “No Place Like Home: The Kentucky Tour,” concluding with his final concert in Lexington.

To fully immerse themselves in the virtual concert, viewers will need a Meta Quest VR headset and will also have the opportunity to RSVP for the event.

This innovative concert format allows fans to enjoy the electrifying performances of Jack Harlow from the comfort of their own homes. With the power of Virtual Reality technology, viewers can feel like they are front-row at the concert, providing an enhanced and immersive experience like never before. Moreover, the accompanying documentary offers a behind-the-scenes look at Harlow’s journey and provides fans with a deeper understanding of the artist’s creative process.

The partnership between Jack Harlow, Meta, and the production teams of Range Media Productions and Media.Monks demonstrates the growing intersection of technology and entertainment. As virtual reality continues to evolve, this collaboration signifies a new era in concert experiences, taking the audience engagement to new heights.

Make sure to mark your calendars for January 4th and get ready to be blown away Jack Harlow’s “No Place Like Home: A VR Concert” – an event that will transcend physical boundaries and bring music enthusiasts together in a whole new way.