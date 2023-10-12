Remembering Jack Douglas Lucius

Jack Douglas Lucius, aged 86, passed away peacefully on September 29, 2023, at Aspen Health Services in South Range, WI. Born on November 20, 1936, in Solon Springs, WI, Jack was the son of Roland and Margaret Lucius.

Jack grew up in Solon Springs and attended St. Croix High School before enlisting in the United States Marine Corps upon graduation. After serving his country, Jack worked as a logger and heavy equipment operator for Nekoosa Edwards for over 35 years. Throughout his life, he resided in Ashland and Trego, WI, before finally returning to his hometown of Solon Springs.

Jack was married to Arlene Lucas, and together they raised four children: Carrie McKinsey of Gardena, CA, Lori Lucius of Gold River, CA, Mark Lucius of Trego, WI, and Matthew (Dana) Lucius of Spooner, WI. He is also survived his five beloved grandchildren, Megan McKinsey, Cody McKinsey, Paige Nemec, Cole Lucius, and Jackson Lucius.

In addition to his immediate family, Jack leaves behind a legacy that extends to his siblings, Les (JoAnn) Lucius of Ashland, WI, and Lynnette (Kerry) Harvey of Mesa, AZ, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and dear friends. He was preceded in death his parents Roland and Margaret Lucius, his stepmother Gertie Lucius, his biological mother Margaret Adamzak, and his sisters Darlene Corey and Ardyth Krenz.

Visitation for Jack will be held on Saturday, October 28, 2023, from 11:00 A.M. until 12:00 Noon at Solon Springs Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at the funeral home at 12:00 Noon, and interment will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Solon Springs. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 P.M. at Hidden Greens North Golf Course.

Please join us in remembering and honoring Jack Douglas Lucius leaving your condolences for the family at [source].

Sources: Solon Springs Funeral Home, Bratley-Nelson Chapels